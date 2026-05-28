ICYMI: Rihanna, YG, Lil Wayne and more

A$AP Rocky kicked off his Don't Be Dumb tour Wednesday night in Chicago, and partner Rihanna was there to support him. She was spotted in the crowd singing and dancing to "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)" from his 2018 album, Testing.

YG is dropping his new album in less than a month. He unveiled the black-and-white artwork for The Gentlemen's Club on Instagram, with the release date in the caption. The album is set to arrive on June 19.

Lil Wayne has lots of unreleased music in the tuck, so he's not sure if Tha Carter VII will be his next album to drop. "Tha Carter VII is coming soon," he told Wake Up Barstool. "I'm not sure if we going to just name my next album Tha Carter VII, but I got [other] albums coming as well." The uncertainty, he explains, stems from the album-making process, during which his team randomly selects several songs for an album and gives them an album title.

The demand for Ye in Tampa, Florida, led to the addition of a second show, scheduled for June 28. Like the first show on June 26, "a few lucky pre-registrants will be selected to receive free tickets," according to Ye's website. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

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