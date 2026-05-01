ICYMI: Rick Ross + French Montana, Latto and more

Rick Ross and French Montana are contenders in an upcoming Verzuz, taking place May 7 at Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles and streaming live on Apple Music at 9:30 p.m. ET. It marks Rick's second battle, following his 2020 competition against 2 Chainz, and French's first.

Latto accidentally revealed her pregnancy on social media before she planned to share the news with the world. In behind-the-scenes footage from her "GOMF" music video with GloRilla, she explains that she unknowingly posted a video on her TikTok Story. "I had just shot the ['Business and Personal (Intro)'] video," Latto began. "I'm talking in the car, I look down, the TikTok not there. I'm like, but it's not on my page, where is it at? Auntie don't know about that TikTok Story." She said she quickly removed the video, though it already had 77 views.

Rap Snacks has featured Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Migos and more on a chip bag, and it's looking to do the same with an unsigned rapper. The brand has teamed with BlockWork TV to embark on a six-city tour, selecting up to 25 artists to compete at each stop before narrowing it down to one winner per city. The winners will receive a custom brand kit, a content push featured on BlockWork TV's platforms and a QR code that connects consumers to their music. They will then come together to record Mixtape Vol. 1, with one overall winner.

The new musical Imitation of Life, with music and lyrics by John Legend, will begin performances in New York on Sept. 9 at The Griffin Theater at The Shed. A presale for The Shed members begins Tuesday, followed by a Mastercard presale May 13. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 15.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.