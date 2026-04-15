ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion, Isaiah Rashad and more

With summertime coming, Megan Thee Stallion has launched a second collection of her Hot Girl Summer swimwear. The line was designed by Megan, and now includes options for men and pets. It's available at Walmart and MeganTheeStallion.com. The first part of the line, which is about inclusivity, launched in May 2025.

The lineup has been unveiled for Summer Smash 2026, which takes place June 12-14 and features artists including headliners Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Playboi Carti and Lil Baby. Uzi and Chief Keef will perform on the first night, alongside Sexyy Red, G Herbo, North West and more. Skrillex, Yung Lean and Bladee headline on night two, following performances from artists including 2Hollis and Waka Flocka. Baby Keem is also set to perform. BigXthaPlug, JT, Fetty Wap and more will steal the show on Sunday. The event will take place at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Isaiah Rashad has revealed that SZA, Dominic Fike and Julian Sintonia are guests on his upcoming album, It's Been Awful. He unveiled the cover art Tuesday, as well as its track list, displaying the titles of 16 songs. It's Been Awful arrives on May 1. "love to everybody involved + everybody listening," he captioned the post.

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