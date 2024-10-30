ICYMI: Lola Brooke and Kurtis Blow remake 'Basketball,' Roddy Ricch announces new album and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nelly is "ready to shake the fashion world again" with the relaunch of his Apple Bottom jeans brand. "Our goal as a brand remains the same: celebrating ALL women, all shapes and sizes," he said in a statement to TMZ, adding new technology will be used to "give the jeans that stretchy form-fitting feel and inclusive size ranges."

Nelly recently took to Instagram to congratulate his wife, Ashanti, after she sang the national anthem before Game 4 of the World Series. "You killed it mama..!!" he captioned a post on his Instagram Story. "That's how Haynes doit.!"

Lola Brooke is on a reimagined version of Kurtis Blow's hit song "Basketball." Lola pays homage to the WNBA on the remake, which was produced by Hit-Boy and includes verses from Blow. The music video, shot in New York City, features Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart of the Knicks.

Roddy Ricch is releasing a new album before the end of the year. He teased new music while recognizing Tyler, The Creator's latest project. "CHROMAKOPIA! @tylerthecreator WEST UP , MY TURN !" he wrote on social platform X Monday. He then followed up with a tweet that revealed The Navy Album will be out on Dec. 6.

