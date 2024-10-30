ICYMI: Lola Brooke and Kurtis Blow remake 'Basketball,' Roddy Ricch announces new album and more

Nelly is "ready to shake the fashion world again" with the relaunch of his Apple Bottom jeans brand. "Our goal as a brand remains the same: celebrating ALL women, all shapes and sizes," he said in a statement to TMZ, adding new technology will be used to "give the jeans that stretchy form-fitting feel and inclusive size ranges."

Nelly recently took to Instagram to congratulate his wife, Ashanti, after she sang the national anthem before Game 4 of the World Series. "You killed it mama..!!" he captioned a post on his Instagram Story. "That's how Haynes doit.!"

Lola Brooke is on a reimagined version of Kurtis Blow's hit song "Basketball." Lola pays homage to the WNBA on the remake, which was produced by Hit-Boy and includes verses from Blow. The music video, shot in New York City, features Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart of the Knicks.

Roddy Ricch is releasing a new album before the end of the year. He teased new music while recognizing Tyler, The Creator's latest project. "CHROMAKOPIA! @tylerthecreator WEST UP , MY TURN !" he wrote on social platform X Monday. He then followed up with a tweet that revealed The Navy Album will be out on Dec. 6.

