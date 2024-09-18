ICYMI: Future unveils 'Mixtape Pluto' track list, Kid Cudi's "Don't Worry" video

Future has unveiled the track list for his Mixtape Pluto project dropping on Friday. There are 17 songs on the album with no features shown. Whether Future is the sole artist on the album remains to be seen.

If Remy Ma could take back one thing in life, it's the eight-year bid she did for shooting a friend after an altercation over $3,000. "Before that, it used to be the worst thing that ever happened was, I got cut in my face ... it used to really bother me a lot, and I used to say, this is the worst thing that's ever happened to me," she tells Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee's show, We Playin' Spades. "And then there was the penitentiary. And I was like, 'This s*** not cool.' It was the worst thing that I've ever endured in my life, ever."

Kid Cudi has released a music video paying homage to his second home: New York City. "I moved to NY in 2004," read a message from Cudi at the start of the video for "Don't Worry," featuring Chip Tha Ripper. "Over the years it became my second home. To the people of NY, this is my love letter to you. Thank you for always making me feel like family. I love you endlessly. Enjoy."

