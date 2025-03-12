ICYMI: Cordae, Ice Spice and Cocoa Tea

Cordae released a new music video for "Nothings Promised" from his latest album, Tha Crossroads. He performs the majority of the song on the steps in front of a red brick home. Interspersed are clips of him at the center of the crowd, with some home videos of him hanging out with friends. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

Ice Spice has heard fans' concerns about her weight loss and has returned with the news that she's gaining weight. She teased a new song alongside a clip of her in front of the Eiffel Tower. "She got thin, but she want to get thick again. Shorty got back on her oats."

Reggae singer Cocoa Tea died Tuesday at 65 years old in Fort Lauderdale, his wife Malvia Scott confirmed to the Jamaican Gleaner. "I got a call early this morning to say that he had been transferred from the facility to the hospital ... which is like five minutes away ... because he was vomiting. He was initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, but for the last six months he was also struggling with pneumonia," she said. Some of his well-known songs include "Riker's Island," "Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea" and "Israel's King." Cocoa's final album, Sunset in Negril, dropped in 2014.

