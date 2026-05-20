From Iceman to 'yes-man': Drake stars in Nike commercial alongside Kevin Durant

Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake temporarily steps away from his Iceman character and into a yes-man in a new Nike commercial.

In the spot promoting Kevin Durant's Nike KD 19 sneaker, he's asked to react to some unusual shoe designs.

“First thought? Transcending the game,” Drake says. “It’s like, you need a banjo for those. Those are crazy. This guy went home, home on the range with it. Wow. You're in 2038 with those."

"I can't hoop in these," KD replies.

He also praises a pair of white and blue sneakers with white fur. “Those are hard,” Drake says. “This guy’s trying to dominate the Alaskan market. You gotta keep the ankles warm. ... I see the jumper. Those are crazy."

As the conversation goes on, KD confronts Drake, asking, "Yo, what's wrong with you? You think I would wear these? Are you even a real friend?"

"I thought you were taking it somewhere else, like on some fashion," Drake responds. KD then asks, "Are you a yes-man, bro?"

"No, I'm supporting my brother," Drake replies. "If you're going there, I'm going with you."

KD eventually reveals the final design, dubbed the Candys, prompting Drake to react.

"The Candyman's home. Oh wait, did I just get a cavity," he says. "Someone call the dentist. ... You know how many people are gonna be coppin this off the shelf."

"These are fire flames, like. I need these," he continues.

The clip ends with the message "... Everyone needs a yes man" appearing on the screen.

Drake shared the post on his Instagram, alongside the caption, "Normalize glazing the bros."

His Iceman album is currently available to stream.

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