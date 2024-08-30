Ice Spice shows off her gym routine following Ozempic rumors

Ice Spice is once again hitting back at those Ozempic rumors.



The rapper posted a video to social media showing off her gym routine, soundtracked to her song "BB Belt." The clips show Ice lifting weights, planking, running on a treadmill and stretching on a yoga mat.



"we beatin them allegations bae," she captioned it, along with the laughing, heart and "100" emojis.



She previously shot down the weight loss drug allegations in an X Spaces chat with fans.

"I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic,” she said. “That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?”

“You lazy a** b****** never heard of a gym?” she added. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big.”

