Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, Lay Bankz and more named TikTok's top 10 artists

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ice Spice, NLE Choppa and Lay Bankz have been named among TikTok's top 10 artists in the U.S. Per an announcement made Wednesday, Ice placed at #2, followed by Choppa at #3 and Lay at #10.

TikTok also announced the top 10 songs in the U.S., which includes #1 song "Million Dollar Baby (VHS)" by Tommy Richman and "CARNIVAL" by ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti at #2. Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" came at #3 and is followed by GloRilla's "TGIF" at #7.

As for the top 10 songs globally, they include Richman's "Million Dollar Baby (VHS)" at #4, Lay Bankz's "Tell Ur Girlfriend" at #5 and Tinashe's "Nasty" at #7.

