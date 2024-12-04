Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, Lay Bankz and more named TikTok's top 10 artists

Ice Spice, NLE Choppa and Lay Bankz have been named among TikTok's top 10 artists in the U.S. Per an announcement made Wednesday, Ice placed at #2, followed by Choppa at #3 and Lay at #10.

TikTok also announced the top 10 songs in the U.S., which includes #1 song "Million Dollar Baby (VHS)" by Tommy Richman and "CARNIVAL" by ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti at #2. Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" came at #3 and is followed by GloRilla's "TGIF" at #7.

As for the top 10 songs globally, they include Richman's "Million Dollar Baby (VHS)" at #4, Lay Bankz's "Tell Ur Girlfriend" at #5 and Tinashe's "Nasty" at #7.

