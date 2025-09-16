Ice Spice credits Cardi B for giving girls hope in rap, says she was 'gassed' by Nicki Minaj collabs

: Ice Spice attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Ice Spice credits Cardi B for helping her seriously pursue rap as a career. During her appearance on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, she said Cardi's career gave her a sense of hope she hadn't felt after Nicki Minaj's reign.

“I feel like Cardi B definitely brought back that hope [that] girls could rap, because for a long time, Nicki [Minaj] seemed so unattainable,” Ice said. “You know, that’s part of the lore of why I was so obsessed [with Nicki] because I’m like, ‘Only she could do it.’”

As fans know, Ice became viral after releasing her song "Munch (Feelin' U)." She later teamed with Nicki on "Barbie World" and "Princess Diana (Remix)."

“I always wanted that to be the case, but when it happens, you’re like, ‘Whoa, is this real life?’ Two records with her, I was gassed. Of course, I still am," she says.

Ice noted she was "already signed when" Nicki tried to sign her to her label, Heavy On It Records. Ice also said she continues to look up to the rapper, despite leaked texts in which Ice called Nicki “ungrateful and delusional.”

“Regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture,” Ice said.

Ice's appearance on Keke's podcast is available to watch on YouTube.

