How much house does $500,000 buy you in Panama City?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Panama City?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Panama City right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

885 Walsonham Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,383

- See 885 Walsonham Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

1026 Harvard Blvd, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- See 1026 Harvard Blvd, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 on Redfin.com

4134 Cobalt Cir, Panama City, FL 32408

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,860

- See 4134 Cobalt Cir, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

323 Robinson Bluff Rd, Panama City, FL 32407

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,245

- See 323 Robinson Bluff Rd, Panama City, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

1938 Quail Run, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,604

- See 1938 Quail Run, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 on Redfin.com

3204 Airport Rd, Panama City, FL 32405

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,482

- See 3204 Airport Rd, Panama City, FL 32405 on Redfin.com

253 N Wells St, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,909

- See 253 N Wells St, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

228 Kim Kove, Mexico Beach, FL 32456

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,380

- See 228 Kim Kove, Mexico Beach, FL 32456 on Redfin.com

20235 Bain Rd, Fountain, FL 32438

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,500

- See 20235 Bain Rd, Fountain, FL 32438 on Redfin.com

100 Cherry St, Panama City, FL 32401

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,701

- See 100 Cherry St, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

7734 Shadow Bay Dr, Panama City, FL 32404

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,421

- See 7734 Shadow Bay Dr, Panama City, FL 32404 on Redfin.com

333 Moonlight Bay Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,506

- See 333 Moonlight Bay Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

1600 Inverness Rd, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,007

- See 1600 Inverness Rd, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 on Redfin.com

16401 Castile Ave, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,867

- See 16401 Castile Ave, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

2117 Sedges Ave, Panama City, FL 32405

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,864

- See 2117 Sedges Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 on Redfin.com

630 Millbridge Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Price: $499,995

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,842

- See 630 Millbridge Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

634 Millbridge Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Price: $499,995

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,738

- See 634 Millbridge Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

1302 Highway 98, Mexico Beach, FL 32456

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,412

- See 1302 Highway 98, Mexico Beach, FL 32456 on Redfin.com

207 S Wells St, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,148

- See 207 S Wells St, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

9900 S Thomas Dr, Panama City, FL 32408

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,184

- See 9900 S Thomas Dr, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

6201 Thomas Dr, Panama City, FL 32408

- Price: $499,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,404

- See 6201 Thomas Dr, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

520 N Richard Jackson Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,254

- See 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

10519 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,147

- See 10519 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

10625 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,146

- See 10625 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

12011 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,076

- See 12011 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

17729 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Price: $499,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,074

- See 17729 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

10901 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 958

- See 10901 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

11347 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,013

- See 11347 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.