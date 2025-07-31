How much house $1 million buys you in Orlando

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Orlando, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Orlando. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2237 Baesel View Dr, Orlando

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,603

- Price per square foot: $277

- See 2237 Baesel View Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com

8800 Torey Pines Ter, Orlando

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,472

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 8800 Torey Pines Ter, Orlando on Redfin.com

13384 Leggett Aly, Orlando

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,930

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 13384 Leggett Aly, Orlando on Redfin.com

3100 Stonewyck St, Orlando

- Price: $999,990

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,100

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 3100 Stonewyck St, Orlando on Redfin.com

17013 Overstory Rd, Orlando

- Price: $999,990

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,076

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 17013 Overstory Rd, Orlando on Redfin.com

8131 Vineland Oaks Blvd, Orlando

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,953

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 8131 Vineland Oaks Blvd, Orlando on Redfin.com

2109 E Central Blvd, Orlando

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,306

- Price per square foot: $302

- See 2109 E Central Blvd, Orlando on Redfin.com

10043 Dulbecco St, Orlando

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,227

- Price per square foot: $309

- See 10043 Dulbecco St, Orlando on Redfin.com

9878 Peebles St, Orlando

- Price: $999,676

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,761

- Price per square foot: $362

- See 9878 Peebles St, Orlando on Redfin.com

4401 Rockledge Rd, Orlando

- Price: $999,500

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,620

- Price per square foot: $276

- See 4401 Rockledge Rd, Orlando on Redfin.com

10019 John Adams Way, Orlando

- Price: $999,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,123

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 10019 John Adams Way, Orlando on Redfin.com

9520 Royal Estates Blvd, Orlando

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,503

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 9520 Royal Estates Blvd, Orlando on Redfin.com

19206 Robertson St, Orlando

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,474

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 19206 Robertson St, Orlando on Redfin.com

8426 Morehouse Dr, Orlando

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,641

- Price per square foot: $274

- See 8426 Morehouse Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com

13169 Bromborough Dr, Orlando

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,339

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 13169 Bromborough Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com

555 Peachtree Rd, Orlando

- Price: $998,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,789

- Price per square foot: $358

- See 555 Peachtree Rd, Orlando on Redfin.com

1706 Cheltenborough Dr, Orlando

- Price: $998,500

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,838

- Price per square foot: $260

- See 1706 Cheltenborough Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com

2135 Weatherly Way, Orlando

- Price: $998,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,231

- Price per square foot: $235

- See 2135 Weatherly Way, Orlando on Redfin.com

8290 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando

- Price: $998,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,329

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 8290 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando on Redfin.com

161 Woodgrove Dr, Orlando

- Price: $998,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $311

- See 161 Woodgrove Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com

2124 Companero Ave, Orlando

- Price: $998,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,182

- Price per square foot: $313

- See 2124 Companero Ave, Orlando on Redfin.com

10443 Ebb Tide Ln, Orlando

- Price: $998,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,918

- Price per square foot: $520

- See 10443 Ebb Tide Ln, Orlando on Redfin.com

8984 Houston Pl #103, Orlando

- Price: $996,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,155

- Price per square foot: $462

- See 8984 Houston Pl #103, Orlando on Redfin.com

7637 Saint Stephens Ct, Orlando

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,877

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 7637 Saint Stephens Ct, Orlando on Redfin.com

14815 Lake Pickett Rd, Orlando

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,841

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 14815 Lake Pickett Rd, Orlando on Redfin.com

1809 Pepperidge Dr, Orlando

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,809

- Price per square foot: $354

- See 1809 Pepperidge Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com

13010 Stoddart Ave, Orlando

- Price: $994,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,781

- Price per square foot: $357

- See 13010 Stoddart Ave, Orlando on Redfin.com

1217 Cloverlawn Ave, Orlando

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,004

- Price per square foot: $329

- See 1217 Cloverlawn Ave, Orlando on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.