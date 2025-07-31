How much house $1 million buys you in Crestview

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Crestview, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Crestview. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview

- Price: $892,800

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,480

- Price per square foot: $360

- See 4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

5378 Staghorn Rd, Crestview

- Price: $885,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,525

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 5378 Staghorn Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

5740 N Highway 85, Crestview

- Price: $800,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,543

- Price per square foot: $314

- See 5740 N Highway 85, Crestview on Redfin.com

4351 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview

- Price: $799,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,694

- Price per square foot: $296

- See 4351 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

2226 W James Lee Blvd, Crestview

- Price: $699,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $334

- See 2226 W James Lee Blvd, Crestview on Redfin.com

2675 Brodie Ln, Crestview

- Price: $618,485

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,017

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 2675 Brodie Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

4646 Chanteuse Pkwy, Crestview

- Price: $599,925

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,017

- Price per square foot: $198

- See 4646 Chanteuse Pkwy, Crestview on Redfin.com

5881 Stacy Ln, Crestview

- Price: $599,400

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,311

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 5881 Stacy Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 15.43 Ac, Crestview

- Price: $578,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,240

- Price per square foot: $178

- See 4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 15.43 Ac, Crestview on Redfin.com

2405 Dakota Way, Crestview

- Price: $577,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,062

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 2405 Dakota Way, Crestview on Redfin.com

5774 Wayne Rogers Rd, Crestview

- Price: $569,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,438

- Price per square foot: $165

- See 5774 Wayne Rogers Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

4651 Meadow Lake Dr, Crestview

- Price: $549,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,349

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 4651 Meadow Lake Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com

4680 Lovegrass Ln, Crestview

- Price: $537,600

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,688

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 4680 Lovegrass Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

131 Wedgewood Ln, Crestview

- Price: $535,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 131 Wedgewood Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

6216 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview

- Price: $529,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,036

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 6216 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview on Redfin.com

4610 Antioch Rd, Crestview

- Price: $528,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,584

- Price per square foot: $147

- See 4610 Antioch Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

6202 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview

- Price: $524,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,060

- Price per square foot: $171

- See 6202 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview on Redfin.com

5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview

- Price: $514,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,237

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com

4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 6.44 Ac, Crestview

- Price: $510,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,240

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 6.44 Ac, Crestview on Redfin.com

514 Mary Lou Way, Crestview

- Price: $510,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,113

- Price per square foot: $163

- See 514 Mary Lou Way, Crestview on Redfin.com

3129 Partridge Dr, Crestview

- Price: $505,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,596

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 3129 Partridge Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com

5882 Willow Ln, Crestview

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,521

- Price per square foot: $198

- See 5882 Willow Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.