Gunna drops music video for 'Him All Along'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

If there's one thing Gunna's letting you know in his latest video, it's that he's been "Him All Along." He dropped the music video Tuesday, which features him and Turbo on a trip to Spain, where they played golf and had a few cigars.

The second half of the video includes footage from his Family Fall Fest community event, including his $12,000 donation to a family in need and his interaction with some of his young fans.

The "Him All Along" music video ends with a snippet of what may possibly be the next song coming from Gunna. “I want my respect God damn/ I been running up a check,” he raps on the track.

Gunna's new video is now available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!