Gunna drops music video for 'Him All Along'

If there's one thing Gunna's letting you know in his latest video, it's that he's been "Him All Along." He dropped the music video Tuesday, which features him and Turbo on a trip to Spain, where they played golf and had a few cigars.

The second half of the video includes footage from his Family Fall Fest community event, including his $12,000 donation to a family in need and his interaction with some of his young fans.

The "Him All Along" music video ends with a snippet of what may possibly be the next song coming from Gunna. “I want my respect God damn/ I been running up a check,” he raps on the track.

Gunna's new video is now available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

