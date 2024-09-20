Gunna announces a series of one-off shows titled Wun of Dem Nights

Gunna is visiting a few cities to perform one-off shows for his fans. The one-night-only performances, titled Wun of Dem Nights after his latest album, One of Wun, will kick off Oct. 19 in Washington, D.C., at The Anthem. He will then make his way to Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas, the ONE Music Fest in Atlanta and more, before wrapping the tour up Nov. 4 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium.

An artist presale begins Monday at 9 a.m. local time, with more presales following after. General tickets then go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time at livenation.com. VIP packages are available.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go toward nonprofit Gunna's Great Giveaway, which partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition and Live Nation for the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program, which will give families in the South Fulton, Georgia, 30349 ZIP code a $1,000 monthly stipend.

“I’m from South Fulton, that’s the Blackest city in America. Just me starting Gunna’s Great Giveaway in 2018, I just wanted to give back to my community, just to empower and show them I can do it. Over the years, we’ve just still been pushing. And I’m going to keep pushing, making sure my community keeps uplifted," Gunna said at the BMAC gala Thursday night.

More information on the income program can be found at gunnasgreatgiveawayfoundation.com/.

