GloRilla performing, Nick Cannon hosting at 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands

GloRilla is already securing performances for 2025. She's been announced as a performer for the Honda Battle of the Bands, a competition between marching bands from six historically Black colleges and universities.

She'll be closing out the event, which will take place Feb. 1 in LA, the competition's first time on the West Coast. Nick Cannon will serve as host.

"I can't wait to turn up the energy at the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase with these dope HBCU marching bands," GloRilla said in a statement, per Billboard. "This event is gonna be straight fire, showcasing the beauty and brilliance of Black culture."

"We know GloRilla will bring to the Honda Battle of the Bands stage the kind of dynamic and entertaining performance our fans have come to expect from musical guests at the nation's premier showcase for HBCU marching bands," added Honda Battle of the Bands project lead Jasmine Cockfield. "With the incredible band performances, Nick Cannon hosting and GloRilla as the grand finale, Honda Battle of the Bands 2025 will be a show for the ages."

The six schools gunning for the title in 2025 are Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Hampton University, North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.