Future tops 'Billboard' 200 with 'Mixtape Pluto,' his 11th #1 album

Future has officially earned 11 #1 albums thanks to his recently released project, Mixtape Pluto. According to Luminate, the album, which is now atop the Billboard 200, earned 129,000 equivalent album units in the U.S in the week ending Sept. 26, and 118,500 of those came from streaming. TEA units comprised 500, while the remaining 10,000 units were from album sales.

Future now joins a list comprised of stars tied for the fifth-most number ones in the history of the Billboard 200: Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Ye.

It's his third album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2024, following his joint albums with Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You — all earned within a span of six months. He's the first to notch three #1 albums this quick since The Beatles topped the chart with Beatles VI on July 10, 1965, the Help ! soundtrack on Sept. 11, 1965, and Rubber Soul on Jan. 8, 1966.

Soundtracks included, the last time an act earned three #1 albums in less time than Future was in 2010, when the cast of Glee released three chart-topping soundtracks, accomplishing the feat in less than two months.

