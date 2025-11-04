Former No Limit Records star Young Bleed dies at 51

Young Bleed attends the Master P and the No Limit Soldiers Reunion at The Orion Amphitheater on June 27, 2025, in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Young Bleed, formerly of No Limit Records, passed away on Saturday, his son Ty'Gee Ramon Clifton has confirmed.

He announced the news on social media while dispelling rumors surrounding his father's death.

“As of Nov. 1, my dad gained his wings,” he said in a video on Instagram, clarifying that his father died of an aneurysm at 51 years old. He said that Young Bleed "didn’t really have no health issues" but suffered the health emergency at an after-party celebrating the Verzuz battle between No Limit and Cash Money Records.

"Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!!" Ty'Gee captioned the Instagram post. "Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u." He later explained that the GoFundMe his family initially set up for medical expenses will now be use to raise money for his father's burial expenses.

Born Glenn Reid Clifton Jr., Young Bleed had his first real taste of fame in 1997 when his song with C-Loc, "How Ya Do Dat," was released. It appeared on the soundtrack to Master P's film I'm Bout It. It was later included on Young Bleed's 1998 debut album, All I Have In The World, Are ... My Balls and My Word, which went Gold and topped Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop album chart.

He had a total of nine studio albums.

