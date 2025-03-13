Former En Vogue member reveals she's been living in her car

Once a member of En Vogue, Dawn Robinson recently took to YouTube to reveal that she's been living in her car.

“You guys, for the past almost three years, I have been living in my car. I said it! Oh my God, it’s out," she said.

According to Dawn, she was living with her parents in Las Vegas in 2020 but moved to LA after conflicts with her mother. Plans to stay with her former manger fell through, and he refused to approve any of the apartments she'd been looking at.

“Sometimes I think people want to trap you and keep you in a situation where you’re vulnerable and depending on them, and I wasn’t the one,” Robinson said. “So yeah, I got out of there.”

After researching "car life," she figured she could do it and has since been living in Malibu, where she has a gym membership for the purpose of taking a shower. She notes her situation is not a way to get sympathy, as she's been learning a lot about herself.

“If you would have said to me while I was in En Vogue, ‘You’re going to be living in your car one day,’ I would have been like, ‘Huh? No, I’m always going to have an apartment. I can’t live in my car,’" Dawn said. "We say that we can’t do certain things before we even know we’re capable.”

She adds she'll be sharing her experience on YouTube and in a documentary. “Succeeding again is going to be amazing,” she said. “Sometimes before I go to sleep I visualize seeing that, seeing myself like, oh my God, #1 documentary. Whoever I sell it to, I don’t know, Netflix. Because people have to see what this is like.”

Dawn left En Vogue in 2011

