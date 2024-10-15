Fat Joe talks weight loss, says it's an honor to host BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe has lost a significant amount of weight since emerging onto the rap scene, and it's partially thanks to carb control. Speaking to US Weekly, he shares, "We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible. So we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice. That's the smartest way to eat."

He also gives credit to Ozempic, joking that it "says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff."

While he's lost a lot of weight, he's careful not too lose much more because his wife, Lorena Cartagena, would kill him.

"She likes me being a big boy," Joe shared. "She hallucinates like I'm still that big boy. She loves that."

Fat Joe is set to take the stage Tuesday as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

"It's the culture, you know, and it’s one of the few chances where we get to see our camaraderie and link up with other artists that we love,” he says of the annual event. “Whether they may be the OGs or may be the youngest thing, smoking and representing the culture. That’s what my whole life is built on. So to be the host is a big honor.”

He adds he's a fan of all the rising rappers because he has been in their shoes.

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

