Fat Joe says he "can't believe" 'Fat Joe Talks' came to life: "I was bulls******* them, man"

Friday means another episode of Fat Joe Talks, and this time the rapper's talking to Omari Hardwick. The two will discuss Hardwick's role as James St. Patrick on Power, how he got into acting and his love for music, among other things.

Omari's episode follows Joe's conversation with Method Man on the kickoff episode of the season and precedes a few more star-studded chats. With a guest list including Mary J. Blige, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Babyface and T.I., Joe's surprised that he delivered just what he promised to Starz.

"I'm from the projects. I'm from the mud. I grew up with nothing," Joe begins. "So when I go in these corporate rooms, I pretty much BS 'em and promise them the world and make it happen."

"The craziest thing is that Starz believed me," he says. "I really brought the people that I said I would bring. I'm like, I cannot believe it. Like, when you talk about manifestation, I'm like ... yo, this is crazy because I was bulls******** them, man."

Despite his history with some of the guests, Joe says his skepticism in bringing his idea to life came from TV being "a whole different game" than music and knowing artists have to fit it into their schedules.

"People have to say, all right, I'm going to take time out my schedule. Sit down with Joe," he says. "Artists are very complicated."

Fortunately for Joe, he says, "Everybody's been perfect with me."

