Eve reveals she had ectopic pregnancy in upcoming memoir

Eve is a mother to 2-year-old son Wilde and a bonus mom to her husband's four children, but in her upcoming memoir, Who's That Girl?, she reveals the loss of a pregnancy almost 20 years ago. In an excerpt shared by People, Eve writes that she experienced a miscarriage back in 2006 as a result of an ectopic pregnancy.

"I was still filming my Eve TV series, when I found out that I was pregnant. It was called a tubal pregnancy, where the embryonic sac ruptured in my one fallopian tube. It's also known as an ectopic pregnancy. I had to have emergency surgery and stop filming the show for two weeks," the excerpt read.

Eve reveals she lied and told everyone on set that she had appendicitis — possibly because she was lying to herself.

"If I faced losing my baby, then I didn't know if two weeks would be enough emotional healing time. In the end, it was barely enough healing time for me physically, before I was right back to work on set," Eve wrote, noting she "lost so much weight after the surgery."

Though she now recognizes how skinny she was then, she says she was in denial and "did whatever it took to show up and get the job done ... even if it was to my own detriment."

It took years before she grieved losing the baby, but Eve says she eventually learned.

"I had to speak to that baby and acknowledge their existence," she wrote. "I had to forgive myself and know that what had happened wasn't my fault, that I deserved to be a mother, and that I was ready to bring a baby into this world down here. And his name would be Wilde Wolfe."

Who's That Girl? comes out on Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.