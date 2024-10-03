Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shares pregnancy news in dad's "Temporary" music video

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant with her first child.

The rapper shared the news in the new music video for his song "Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey)," released Thursday.

At the end of the music video, which features personal photos and clips of Eminem and Jade from the time she was a kid all the way to her wedding day, Jade surprises her dad with a jersey with "Grandpa" written on the back and a sonogram.

Eminem looks shocked as Jade smiles and laughs at his reaction.

The video is available on YouTube.

Jade shared photos from her wedding day to Evan McClintock in May.

Eminem's music video shows him getting emotional on his daughter's special day, walking her down the aisle and giving her away to her now-husband.

