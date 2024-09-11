Eminem's 'Curtain Call: The Hits' ﻿is first hip-hop album to spend 700 weeks on 'Billboard' 200

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

An old Eminem album has made Billboard history. His 2005 greatest hits album, Curtain Call: The Hits, has spent 700 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming the first hip-hop album to accomplish the feat.

It joins a group of only five albums that have reached or surpassed the 700-week milestone: Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (990 weeks), Bob Marley's Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers (851 weeks), Journey's Greatest Hits by Journey (821 weeks), Metallica's self-titled album (758 weeks) and Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits by Creedence Clearwater Revival (710 weeks).

The news comes as Em announces The Death of Slim Shady: Expanded Mourner's Edition will arrive Friday.

In a promotional trailer, Em walks into a store and finds a missing poster of Slim Shady on a milk carton, which he eventually drops on the floor, letting it spill onto the floor.

"Get the f*** out of here," says The Alchemist, who takes on the role of a store employee. "Don't come back. They don't pay me enough for this s***."

"MISSING: SLIM SHADY Have you seen him #TheDeathOfSlimShady Expanded Mourner's Edition drops this Friday the 13th," Em wrote alongside the trailer.

