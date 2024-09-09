Eminem to open the MTV VMAs

Eminem is returning to the MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper is set to open this year's telecast, marking his first TV performance of a song from his recently released album, The Death of Slim Shady.

Em, who is currently tied with Peter Gabriel for the most VMA wins, is nominated for eight trophies this year, including Video of the Year and Best Hip-Hop for "Houdini," as well as VMAs Most Iconic Performance for his 2000 performance of "Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am," which featured a host of Em lookalikes.

Eminem previously opened the VMAs in 2010 when he performed "Not Afraid," and teamed with Rihanna for "Love the Way You Lie." His last VMA performance was in 2022 when he joined Snoop Dogg for "From the D 2 The LBC."

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, is happening Sept. 11 live from the UBS Arena in New York.

