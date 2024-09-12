Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion and LL COOL J perform at 2024 VMAs

The MTV VMAs took place Wednesday night in New York.

Eminem kicked off the show wearing a blond wig, reminiscent of his Slim Shady days, and surrounded by a group of similarly dressed people, much like his performance at the 2000 show. He performed "Houdini" before ditching the wig and singing "Somebody Save Me" featuring Jelly Roll, who was represented in a video of him singing his parts.

Megan Thee Stallion then walked out to announce herself as host, dressed in an Olympic leotard that read "VMAs," which she says stands for Voluptuous Megan Awards. She shouted out Simone Biles, who she joked let her borrow the outfit, and eventually introduced presenters Flavor Flav and Jordan Chiles, who also had an Olympic moment.

Before presenting Best Collab, Flavor Flav mentioned the medal that was awarded to Chiles and then taken back at the Olympics. He then presented her with a bronze clock, a smaller version of the clocks he’s known to wear around his neck, while dressing in USA gear as the official sponsor of the polo team.

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled hopped onstage to perform "Paradise" with Anitta, later returning to the stage to introduce Meg as a performer. She took the stage with "BOA," "Hiss," "B.A.S." and "Mamushi" featuring Yuki Chiba, who came from Japan to join her.

Doechii joined Katy Perry for "I'm His, He's Mine" as part of Katy's Vanguard Award performance.

LL COOL J took the VMAs stage for the first time in nearly 30 years to celebrate 40 years of Def Jam, performing his songs "Headsprung," "Mama Said Knock You Out" and more. And GloRilla made her debut with "Yeah Glo!" and "TGIF," surviving a brief wardrobe malfunction.

Among those who won awards was Tyla, taking home the Best Afrobeats award for "Water."

