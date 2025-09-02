Earl Sweatshirt announces 3LWorldTour

Earl Sweatshirt performs during the 2024 The Thing Festival at Remlinger Farms on August 11, 2024 in Carnation, Washington. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
By Andrea Tuccillo
Earl Sweatshirt is hitting the road this fall.
The rapper has announced the 3LWorldTour, kicking off Oct. 31 at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The extensive trek will hit cities including Las Vegas, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles before heading to Europe and the U.K. next year.

An artist presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, while a Spotify presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at EarlSweatshirt.com/Tour.

Earl's new album, Live Laugh Love, featuring the tracks "Tourmaline" and "CRISCO," is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

