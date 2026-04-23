Drake, The Weeknd, Eminem, Kanye West among Spotify's most-streamed artists

The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

In honor of its 20th anniversary, Spotify announced its most-streamed artists in the history of the platform. Drake, The Weeknd, Eminem and Kanye West are among the top 10.

Drake sits at #3, directly followed by fellow Toronto native The Weeknd. Eminem comes in at #9, while Kanye West, now known as Ye, rounds out the top 10.

Others on the list include Bruno Mars at #14, Rihanna at #16, Kendrick Lamar at #18, Future at #19 and the late Juice WRLD at #20.

The Weeknd also has three of the most-streamed albums of all time. His albums Starboy, After Hours and Beauty Behind the Madness placed at #2, #5 and #20, respectively.

Drake's Views secured the #17 spot, followed by Scorpion, which came in at #19. Other honorable mentions included SZA's SOS at #6, XXXTentacion's ? at #9 and Bruno's Doo-Wops & Hooligans at #12.

As for the most-streamed songs, they include "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd at #1; his song "Starboy" with Daft Punk at #4; the Swae Lee and Post Malone collaboration "Sunflower" at #7; Drake's "One Dance" featuring Wizkid and Kyla at #8: "Stay" by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber at #10; and the Bruno Mars collab with Lady Gaga, "Die With a Smile," at #20.

The full lists can be found on Spotify's website.

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