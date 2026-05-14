Drake song '1AM in Albany' leaks ahead of 'Iceman' release

A track from Drake's upcoming Iceman album has surfaced online ahead of its official release. Fans speculate that Drake is taking aim at J. Cole, LeBron James and rival Kendrick Lamar in "1AM in Albany," which was leaked late Wednesday.

One lyric interpreted as a Kendrick diss jokingly refers to him as NBA player Muggsy Bogues, who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, mocking his height while responding to his performance during their feud. "Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise," he raps.

Elsewhere, Drake questions the lengths Kendrick went to during their back-and-forth.

"The blasphemy you talk let me know that your amazing grace gon' be delayed/ You n***** should be ashamed, the fact you had to bring those talks to get some decent plays, goodness grace," he raps, later adding, "All you really did was cap like uppercase, dodged the truth, but still managed to finally get a hit that let you run a base."

Some lyrics appeared to be aimed at LeBron, who was seen supporting Kendrick at The Pop Out in 2024 and playing his music publicly. Drake compares the situation to LeBron's NBA career, rapping, “I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up."

He then references Bron's #23 jersey, saying, “Please stop asking about what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n****, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA."

There are also lyrics seemingly targeting Cole for bowing out of the Kendrick feud after responding to his verse on Metro Boomin's "Like That" with "7 Minute Drill." Drake raps, “I could’ve fell back like the married rapper, but we engaged, I told y’all I’m settled in my evil ways."

Iceman arrives Friday, following episode four of Drake's Iceman series.

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