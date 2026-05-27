Drake celebrates latest 'Billboard' chart-toppers

Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake is celebrating his latest record-breaking accomplishments.

After news broke that Iceman topped the Billboard 200, becoming his 15th #1 album, and "Janice STFU" topped the Hot 100, becoming his 14th #1 and surpassing Michael Jackson, he took to his Instagram Story to mark the moment.

Drake posted a photo that sees him wearing an all-black outfit with sparkling slippers, surrounded by blue and silver balloons. Spread out on the floor before him is a list of his #1 albums and songs above the words, “Neck broke from carrying the chain, back broke from carrying the game, records broken carry on my name, carry on carry on."

Among the other achievements, Iceman posted the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album in 2026 and the second biggest overall. The album also topped Top Streaming Albums, earning the biggest streaming week for any album this year and the largest for an R&B/hip-hop release in 2026.

With "Janice STFU," Drake earned the most Hot 100 chart-toppers among solo men in history. The song also tops the Streaming Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

Meanwhile, Drake's Habibti and Maid of Honour debuted at #2 and #3 on the Billboard 200, making Drake the first artist ever to simultaneously debut in and hold the chart's top three spots. The albums also landed in the same position on the Top Streaming Albums chart.

Songs from the three albums fill the Hot 100's top 10. Drake also set a single-week record with 42 songs charting and became the first artist to surpass 400 career Hot 100 entries.

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