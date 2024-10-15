Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launch gin that pays homage to "Still D.R.E." collab

More than 20 years after coming together for their "Still D.R.E." collaboration, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are launching a spirit inspired by the hit song.

Now available nationwide, their new product, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, is described as an ultra-premium, clean, light modern gin with hints of tangerine, jasmine and coriander and "unforgettable aromatic finish." It's advertised as a spirit that is "highly mixable – and supremely drinkable."

"This is not a liquor that we're just putting our name on," Dr. Dre says in a statement. "It's just like we did with Beats headphones. Everything is us from the ground up: the gin, the flavor, the packaging... Everything had to be perfect."

"Snoop said it best: we're better together – it's always magical," he continues. "It's incredible to know that you've got something amazing that you feel is gonna really work."

In Snoop's statement, he said he and Dre have long "been a part of the evolution of this gin – from the creation of the flavor, to the percentage of alcohol that's in it – and it's just so good!"

"Dre's a perfectionist: he wants to make sure it's not just good, but great," he adds. "Together, we ain't gonna do nothing regular!"

Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop marks the duo's second product release following their award-winning premium sparkling gin-based cocktail, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, which paid homage the Dr. Dre-produced "Gin and Juice" by Snoop Dogg.

