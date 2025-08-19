Doechii withdraws from two major UK festivals

Doechii performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Doechii has pulled out of two major festivals taking place in England on Saturday and Sunday. The All Points East and Forwards festivals shared the news Tuesday morning in statements posted to social media.

"We're very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage," London's All Points East wrote, noting the festival on Saturday will still be "truly unforgettable."

Forwards similarly expressed its sadness about Doechii's canceled performance, noting, "She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol." Still, organizers say they have a great lineup for Sunday, including Jorja Smith and "a plethora of other amazing musical talent across the day."

Doechii has also canceled her set at Rock en Seine festival, taking place Thursday in Paris.

It's not clear what's behind her last-minute cancellations.

