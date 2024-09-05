Doechii introduces her new alter ego, Ricardo

Doechii has been known to refer to herself as a "thespian," which she lives out through the use of many personas. In the latest issue of Paper, she introduces a new alter ego, Ricardo, who graces the magazine's 40th anniversary cover.

Ricardo rocks a fro and specks, has an eight-pack and poses in a jockstrap and white socks — a look that took over four hours to create using prosthetics. "I have been talking about doing prosthetics forever. I wouldn't shut up about it, so to actually get into the prosthetics was the most exciting moment," Doechii says.

“Literally, when I put on the prosthetics, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I'm attracted to myself right now,’” Doechii adds of dressing as Ricardo. “I wish I could f*** me.”

She says the persona was created after negative comments about her appearance.

"Last year, I started seeing comments from people who would say, 'She looks like a man.' Or, 'She has on too much makeup. She looks like a drag queen.' All these comments never bother me, because I just find it interesting. But I was like, 'Since they keep saying I look like a man, I'm gonna f****** give them a man,'" Doechii explains. "An eight-pack, mustache man. That's what inspired me to do the look and I think it turned out sick."

She adds that Ricardo is from Panama, and he is bisexual.

Doechii is also known for her Swamp Princess persona, an ode to her hometown of Tampa and the main character in her world.

She explains, "The Swamp Princess is about highlighting that beautiful area of Florida and claiming the swamp as ultimately mine, and claiming Florida as mine, because I run that s***."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.