DMX's estate announces posthumous book, 'The Gospel According to DMX'

Rapper DMX attends the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 23, 2009, ccin the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Another posthumous release from DMX is on the way — this time in the form of a book. The Gospel According to DMX, authorized by the rapper's estate and curated by co-administrators Desiree Lindstrom and Sasha Simmons, will be released Nov. 17 via Simon & Schuster.

The book is a "collection of Earl Simmons’ spiritual writings, prayers, sermons, and select lyrics" that "offer an intimate window into the private devotions of a man whose faith was as fierce as his artistry." Readers should not expect a traditional religious or doctrinal text, however, as the book also includes profanity, mature themes and explicit language.

The book also features a foreword by fellow hip-hop artist Rakim, along with never-before-seen archival material presented in its original form.

The Gospel According to DMX, now available for preorder, appears to take its name from audio featured in the announcement on the late rapper's Instagram.

"I came here to meet somebody and tell them about the glory of God. Before you know it, I'll be back doing what I'm supposed to be doing. The gospel according to X," DMX says in the clip.

His legacy will also continue through the upcoming Becoming DMX podcast, hosted by Jadakiss, produced by 50 Cent and set to debut this summer.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.