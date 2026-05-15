DMC, DJ Johnny Juice and Brian Hardgroove release 'I'm on Your Side' as supergroup FREEDOM

Members of two iconic hip-hop groups have joined forces to form a new supergroup. FREEDOM is made up of DMC from Run-DMC, and Public Enemy's DJ Johnny Juice and Brian Hardgroove. The group says the goal is to deliver messages of resilience and unity through music while bridging generations.

They've kicked off their run with "I'm on Your Side," which is out now. It's described in a press release as "an anthem for today's uncertain times" and "a rallying cry for those who refuse to stay silent in the face of corruption, chaos and freedom collapsing."

With a mission "to reclaim one's own voice where truth and democracy are under attack," the group encourages engagement, hoping to "inspire people to move beyond passive listening" and take tangible actions for freedom. The release adds that the song "will remind fans that the fight for freedom is deeply personal, rooted in courage, empathy, hope."

The music video for "I'm on Your Side," now streaming on YouTube, was filmed in New York in a single day.

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