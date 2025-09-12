DJ Khaled explains why he stayed neutral in Drake's feuds with Future and Rick Ross

Producer DJ Khaled looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group H match between Real Madrid CF and Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium on June 18, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

DJ Khaled remained mum when Drake feuded with Future and Rick Ross in 2024, and it's simply because he's friends with all parties. He explained that during his appearance on the Joe & Jada podcast.

"I'm the one out of the crew that always says 'Yo, we don't need that.' We need to come together, we need love… At the same time, we don't wanna slow up the money," he said. "I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future… Those are my brothers, you can't question my friendships. How? Ain’t nobody like DJ motherf**** Khaled."

He then said the beef was the result of a misunderstanding that he's going to attempt to rectify.

“A lot of this s*** is a misunderstanding and a lot of not [communicating]. And that’s what it be about. When it comes down to DJ Khaled, I’m gonna be the one that tries to fix it,” Khaled said. "I don't want no trophy. I don't want no promotion. I do a lot of s*** behind the scenes. I love my brothers and my brothers know that. I would love to squash it.”

Drake's feud with Future reportedly started following the release of Metro Boomin's "Like That," on which Future seemingly took shots at Drizzy. The two have quietly resolved their beef, according to journalist Elliott Wilson.

As for the tension with Drake and Ross, it began when Drizzy mentioned Ross on his diss track "Push Ups." The feud appears to be ongoing as Rozay recently commented on songs Drake previewed via his Iceman livestream.

"Damn, Champagne Papi," Rozay said. "They say them songs that you just streamed off your new project Whiteman, they say that s*** ain't dope. The comments crazy."

