DJ Clark Kent dies after battle with colon cancer

Legendary hip-hop producer, DJ and sneaker designer Clark Kent passed away Thursday following a three-year battle with colon cancer.

His family confirmed the news Friday, sharing a statement to his socials.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent. Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio," the statement began. "Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone's love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss."

News of Clark Kent's death comes days after The Source cited a family member as reporting he'd passed away from an undisclosed illness. Questlove, Angie Martinez and Pete Rock were among the ones to debunk the rumors.

DJ Clark Kent was rapper Dana Dane's DJ in the late '80s. He produced Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s "Player's Anthem" and Mariah Carey's "Loverboy," as well as tracks for Lil' Kim, The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, Slick Rick and Rakim.

Clark introduced Biggie to Jay-Z and was credited for introducing Hov to Damon Dash, leading to Roc-A-Fella Records. He was previously an A&R at Atlantic Records and was also known for being a sneaker enthusiast. He collaborated with Adidas, New Balance and Nike.

A documentary on Clark's life was said to be in the works, titled God's Favorite DJ: The Story of DJ Clark Kent. Angie Martinez was tapped as director, marking her directorial debut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.