Diddy's mother says she's "devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations" against her son

Janice Combs, the mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, says he's not who the media has made him out to be.

In a recently released statement, she says she's "devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son."

"My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things," she begins, referencing the domestic abuse against ex-girlfriend Cassie. "Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm is too complicated to be believed."

"It is important to recognize that none of us, regardless of our status, are immune to fear or mistakes. Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him," Janice continued. "Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn't fit the image of what this society considers to be a 'good person.'"

Janice says the worst part of this whole experience is seeing Diddy get stripped of his dignity for what people choose to believe. She claims the allegations against him are just lies for financial gain after seeing how Cassie's suit ended in a hefty settlement.

She ended the note asking "supporters, fans, colleagues, friends, and the public" not to pass judgment "before you've had the chance to hear his side."

"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be," Janice wrote.

Diddy's currently being housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaits trial. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

