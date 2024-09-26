Diddy's eager to take the stand, lawyer says

Marc Agnifilo has been representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in his sexual assault cases, but in a new Tubi show, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, he says his client is preparing to tell his own story.

"I don't know that I could keep him off the stand," Agnifilo said in a clip from the Tubi show. "I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of his story."

When told that things may get "dicey" during Puff's testimony, the attorney insisted the judge has to hear Diddy's story, which will address many of the things alleged in his indictment, including his relationship with ex Cassie Ventura.

"He has his story, and he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way he can tell it, in real time," Agnifilo said. "It's a human story. It's a story of love. It's a story of hurt. It's a story of heartbreak."

The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment will be available to watch Thursday night.

It's one of many shows exploring the allegations against Diddy, and the possible effect on his career and other's lives. 50 Cent's Diddy doc will land on Netflix, and another will air on ID and Max. The latest episode of IMPACT x Nightline also focuses on his arrest and the lawsuits filed against him.

