Diddy's arrest, allegations against him explored in new 'IMPACT x Nightline' ﻿episode

IMPACT x Nightline is exploring the arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the allegations against him in a new episode.

It will delve into his "freak-offs," drugs, sex trafficking allegations and the possibility of his indictment leading to a life sentence, with commentary from ABC News' Kelley Carter, Aaron Katersky and Brian Buckmire, as well as culture critic and writer Jamilah Lemieux.

Lizzette Martinez, who survived abuse at the hands of R. Kelly, will make an appearance to talk about the time she met Diddy and react to the video of him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Tiffany Red, producer, songwriter and Cassie's friend, will also share some thoughts.

IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy: Drugs, Lies, Freak Offs is now streaming on Hulu.

The episode comes a week after Combs was arrested and indicted on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.

