From 'Dead A**' to 'Ellis Ever After': Devale & Khadeen Ellis talk rebranding, launch of new podcast

Devale and Khadeen Ellis have said goodbye to their podcast of 15 years, Dead A** with Devale and Khadeen, but with every end comes a new beginning. Taking its place is a new podcast, Ellis Ever After, an idea they came up with to stick around for their fans.

"[The] rebrand idea came from ... [our] Love Against the World Tour, and it just seemed like a finale. To be quite frank, Khadeen and I were on the brink of not doing the podcast anymore because we felt like people had heard our story already," Devale tells ABC Audio.

Contrary to their belief, people expressed a desire for the couple to keep podcasting, prompting them to think about ways to "make the podcast bigger and better than it was."

"We thought about it long and hard, and we felt like in order to kind of accurately portray our elevation within the podcast space, it was kind of necessary to kind of rebrand and see where it goes," Khadeen adds.

The first thing they came up with was the name, which Devale says he thought of after God simply asked him, "Ellis, what [are] you going to do after?"

The rebrand also includes elements/segments of the Dead A** podcast, like the soundbite, story time, karaoke, listener letters and moment of truth. New to the listeners will be the aftershow featuring the perspectives of Tribble, Josh Dwain and Matt Ellis, as well as a segment titled Op or No Op, where they'll share whether they have an opinion or no opinion on various pop culture topics.

"I think my goal overall is just to continue to spread positivity, to share our life experience," Khadeen says of Ellis Ever After. "We want to create a space where people can listen, they can learn, they can have takeaways, [and] they could have conversation pieces."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.