DaBaby recreates fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in new 'Save Me' music video

Rapper Dababy performs during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

(NOTE CONTENT) DaBaby stars in and directed his new music video, which pays homage to Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death in his hometown.

"Save Me" finds DaBaby taking on the role of a bystander. He stops the actor representing Decarlos Brown Jr. from stabbing the woman who portrays Zarutska.

Zarutska was stabbed to death on Aug. 22 while riding the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

According to the affidavit, Zarutska got on the train and sat directly in front of Brown, who eventually pulled a knife out of his pocket and struck her, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown was arrested after he was released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has since charged him with first-degree murder.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.