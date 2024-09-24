Cornelius Smith testifies that he and another man killed rapper Young Dolph

A Memphis man confessed to shooting and killing rapper Young Dolph at the order of Yo Gotti's late brother, Big Jook, The Associated Press reports.

While testifying during Justin Johnson's trial Monday, Cornelius Smith said he and Johnson were the ones captured getting out of a white Mercedes and opening fire moments after Dolph entered a Memphis cookie store on Nov. 17, 2021. Smith testified that he took the job after a hit was put out by Big Jook. He said he was eager to make some money following the death of his youngest son.

Smith faces murder and conspiracy charges, while Johnson's been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Johnson's attorney, Luke Evans, claims his client is innocent.

Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory for his role in helping Smith and Justin Johnson with Dolph's death. Hernandez Govan has maintained his innocence.

As for Jook's possible interest in Dolph, Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman claimed Dolph made some enemies when he refused to sign to Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group. He noted that Dolph also made diss tracks about CMG's artists, the label itself and Big Jook, who was fatally shot in January 2024.

