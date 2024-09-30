Common and Pete Rock release video for "When The Sun Shines Again"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Common and Pete Rock are back with another music video, this time for "When The Sun Shines Again." Common announced the news on Instagram, where he also thanked those involved in bringing the visual to life.

"Peace. I'm excited to share this new video for 'When The Sun Shines Again' featuring Posdnuos and Bilal. The Illimite guys snapped and really created something special," he wrote on X of the video, directed by Marleaux Desire and ILLIMITEWORD. "Shout out to Tina Farris, Morgan Treks, Ms. Sarah and all the people from St. Helena Island in South Carolina. That's a very special and sacred land and people. And big up to my brother Pete Rock for the super dope beat and energy you brought to the video. Check it out y'all. Love."

The video for "When The Sun Shines Again," from Common and Pete's The Auditorium, Vol. 1 album, is now available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!