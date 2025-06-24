Clipse teases Kendrick Lamar's 'Chains & Whips' verse

By Andrea Tuccillo

Clipse teased a snippet of Kendrick Lamar's verse on their track, "Chains & Whips."

Pusha T, Malice and producer Pharrell Williams previewed the song for a small crowd on a Paris rooftop Monday.
"Let's be clear, hip-hop died again/ Half of my profits may go to Rakim," K. Dot raps. "How many Judases done let me down?/ But f*** it, the West mine's, we right now/ Therapy showed me how to open up/ It also showed me I don't give a f***."

The track appears on Clipse's upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out, out July 11. Pusha T previously told GQ Kendrick's verse led to a falling out with Def Jam. He says the label didn't like the optics of two of Drake's "biggest enemies" on the same song, even though it was not a diss track.

“They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing,” Push said. “And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, ‘We’ll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can’t work because I’m still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go ... ."
The label eventually dropped Clipse and Push as a solo artist. They've since gone to Roc Nation.

