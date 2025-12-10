Clipse releases music video for 'P.O.V.' featuring Tyler, The Creator

Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend A Conversation With Clipse at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The music video for Clipse's "P.O.V." featuring Tyler, The Creator is now out for fans to see.

It finds Pusha T, Malice and Tyler sitting at a table in a dark restaurant. As they rap the lyrics to their respective verses, an animatronics band called the Rock-A-Fires performs on a stage in the background.

The video, directed by Cole Bennett for Lyrical Lemonade, is now available to stream on YouTube. It's their latest to drop in support of the Clipse's reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, following the Stove God Cooks video for "FICO."

Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha and Malice's first album in over 15 years, is nominated for best rap album and album of the year at the 2026 Grammys.

