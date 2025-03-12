Chris Brown thanks those who did his 'Residuals' challenge: 'Real R&B isn't dead'

R. Kelly's the latest to join Chris Brown's "Residuals" challenge. During a phone call from prison, he referenced his contributions to R&B while questioning where his residuals are from being in the game so long.

"Tell me who, who's getting all my checks? Where is my money? Tell me who, who's getting paid for my grind? All of that's supposed to be mine," sings Kelly, who recently told Inmate Tea with A&P that he's written 25 albums while imprisoned.

He continues, “Who gave you 34 years? Who made you billions of dollars? Who put the ‘R’ in ‘R&B,’ swear that it’s killing me. Am I still making you holler?”

Tank first issued the "Residuals" challenge in February, telling fans, "I issue you a challenge in honor of @chrisbrownofficial 11:11 being the best R&B album in the world and 'Residuals' being the best R&B song in the world! You up for the challenge? I AM #ResidualsVerseChallenge R&B MONEY."

Mario, Jacob Latimore, Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman, LaTocha Scott from Xscape and more have also joined the challenge, and Chris is thankful for all the love.

"I just wanna take this time to show my thanks and love for everyone who is doing the residuals challenge," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I'm glad it's giving people the opportunity to be seen and heard. Real R&B isn't dead and I thank you for showing me that. And I see yall in the comments asking about the tour dates...N**** THEY COMING."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.