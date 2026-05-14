Chance the Rapper announces tour celebrating 10 years of 'Coloring Book'

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Coloring Book mixtape on the road. He's announced The Coloring Book 10 Tour, a North American run starting Aug. 8 in his hometown of Chicago and wrapping Oct. 11 in Philadelphia. He's also set to perform in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Houston and Dallas, among other cities.

Ticket sales begin with an artist presale on May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access the presale by signing up before Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT. Additional presales will follow before tickets go on sale to the public on May 21 at 10 a.m. local time via ChanceStuff.com.

Released in May 2016, Coloring Book fused gospel, hip-hop and soulful live instrumentation, with features from Kanye West, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Justin Bieber and Saba. The project won best rap album at the 2017 Grammys, becoming the first streaming-only release to earn the honor. It also made Chance the first independent artist to win the award, marking a major breakthrough moment for independent artists.

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