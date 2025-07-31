Chance the Rapper announces release date for 'Star Line' album

Chance the Rapper has long been teasing his upcoming album, but now we finally have a release date. Star Line is set to arrive on Aug. 15, with merch including a hoodie, T-shirts and more available for preorder at starlinegallery.co.

Each purchase will come with a built-in NFC chip that gives consumers access to exclusive album content. The CD will include a tap-and-play feature that will make Star Line the first NFC CD eligible for Billboard.

According to a press release, Chance, inspired by his travels in Ghana and Jamaica and art fairs around the world, created Star Line with longtime producer DexLvL. The album finds him thinking back to his global journey over the last six years, tackling identity, resilience and legacy on hip-hop, soul and experimental beats.

It's an example of Chance's growth, evolution and continued ties to Chicago and the Black diaspora since his last project, The Big Day, came out in 2019, the release says.

