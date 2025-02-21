Voletta Wallace, mother of the Notorious B.I.G., has passed away at the age of 72

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Mother of Biggie Smalls, Voletta Wallace attends the Lincoln Center orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Almost 28 years after the death of Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., his mother, Voletta Wallace has now passed away at the age of 72 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania as confirmed by Monroe County Coroner Thomass Yanac. She lived her final days in hospice. Her cause of death was noted as natural causes.

She raised Biggie as a single mother in Brooklyn, NY while working as a preschool teacher. After Biggie’s death in 1997, she was given control of his estate, then worth around $10 Million, now estimated to be worth around $160Million. She grew the estate by overseeing investments and even producing Biggie’s biopic Notorious in 2009. She eventually transferred the earnings from the growth of Biggies estate down to his children (her grandchildren), T’yanna Wallace and Christopher Jordan Wallace.

She’ll be remembered for mothering and carrying on the legacy of one of HipHop’s greatest ever MC’s. RIP Voletta Wallace.

